Kohl's Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 12:37 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.06B (-11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KSS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
