StoneCo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 12:38 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-87.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $464.45M (-68.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, STNE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
