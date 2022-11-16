Ross Stores Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.37B (-4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward.
