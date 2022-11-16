Gap Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 vs. -$0.40 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.83B (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.
Comments