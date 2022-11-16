DLocal drops 50% after new short call from Muddy Waters (update)

Nov. 16, 2022 4:46 PM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor25 Comments

Contactless smartphone payment

Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Update 4:45pm: Adds company response.

  • Uruguayan payment services provider DLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLOplunged more than 50% amid a new short report from Muddy Waters Research.
  • Muddy Waters said it has concerns with the company's disclosures, according to the report. Muddy Waters is short DLocal (DLO).
  • DLocal responded to the short report and said it contained "numerous inaccurate statements, groundless claims and speculation," the company said in a statement. The payments firm said it will rebut the allegations in "due course."
  • DLocal (DLO) has short interest of 9.6%.
  • The payments provider reported Q3 results on Monday.

