DLocal drops 50% after new short call from Muddy Waters (update)
Nov. 16, 2022 4:46 PM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor25 Comments
Update 4:45pm: Adds company response.
- Uruguayan payment services provider DLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO) plunged more than 50% amid a new short report from Muddy Waters Research.
- Muddy Waters said it has concerns with the company's disclosures, according to the report. Muddy Waters is short DLocal (DLO).
- DLocal responded to the short report and said it contained "numerous inaccurate statements, groundless claims and speculation," the company said in a statement. The payments firm said it will rebut the allegations in "due course."
- DLocal (DLO) has short interest of 9.6%.
- The payments provider reported Q3 results on Monday.
