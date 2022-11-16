Crude oil futures turned lower Wednesday as worries over a wider Ukraine war were calmed after Poland and NATO said yesterday's deadly missile strike likely was unintentional.

Russia had been pounding Ukraine's cities with missiles in the heaviest round of strikes so far in the war, but Polish President Andrzej Duda said it appeared that one of Ukraine's defense missiles had fallen on Polish territory, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed.

Front-month WTI crude futures (CL1:COM) for December delivery -2.9% to $84.35/bbl, and January Brent crude (CO1:COM) -2% to $91.95/bbl.

Oil prices had been rising on the initial reports of the Russian missile strike and news early this morning that an oil tanker off the coast of Oman was struck by a bomb-carrying drone, sustaining minor damage.

Analysts said the initial knee-jerk rally in oil prices followed by the tepid follow-through reflect the caution that will be exercised to avoid an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

China's rising COVID-19 cases also weighed on sentiment after the country eased some virus restrictions last week.

Lone-wolf attacks such as in Oman "tend to be less influential or have long legs," given that the jump China's COVID-19 cases suggest the probability of more lockdowns ahead of the holiday and flu season.

Analysts saw a mixed bag in the latest data that showed a larger than expected crude oil draw and larger than forecast builds in gasoline and heating oil, according to the Energy Information Administration.