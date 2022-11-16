Alibaba expected to report dips in earnings, sales amid Chinese market uncertainty

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is set to deliver its fiscal second-quarter results prior to the start of trading on Thursday, and its report comes amid several going issues affecting the Chinese Internet and e-commerce giant.

Wall Street analysts currently expect Alibaba (BABA) to report of $1.65 a share, excluding one-time items, on $29.6B in sales for the quarter that ended in September. During the same period a year ago, Alibaba (BABA) earned $1.74 a share on revenue of $31.1B.

Among the topics that investors are likely to key in on are Alibaba's (BABA) Singles Day sales. Singles Day, a Chinese retail event similar to Black Friday in the United States, is a period where many of China's Internet companies offer big discounts and deals in an effort to boost sales at the end of the year. Alibaba (BABA) hasn't yet disclosed how much it did in Singles Day sales, but did say its gross merchandise volume was on par with the $84.5B it reported a year ago.

Earlier this week, Alibaba (BABA) and other Chinese tech companies such as JD.com (JD), Baidu (BIDU), Bilibili (BILI) saw their shares get a boost following reports that U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held constructive talks on business and political matters at the G20 summit in Bali.