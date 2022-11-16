Jones Lang LaSalle aims for at least $10B in fee revenue in 2025
Nov. 16, 2022 12:58 PM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)XLREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) stock edged up in Wednesday afternoon trading, against a backdrop of declining equity markets, after the real estate and investment management services company provided guidance for 2025 at its investor briefing on Wednesday.
- The company expects 2025 fee revenue of $10B-$11B, compared with its 2021 fee revenue of $8.1B. In addition, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 16%-19% vs. 18.5% in 2021.
- "The commercial real estate industry is being shaped by the rapid adoption of technology and an increased focus on sustainability," said CEO Christian Ulbrich. "JLL is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these trends and shape the future of real estate for a better world."
- For net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage range of 0.0x to 2.0x. Net leverage was 0.2x at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) stock gained 0.3%. By comparison the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was essentially flat.
- Take a look at JLL's past financial statements here.
Comments