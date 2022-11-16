Goldman Sachs is expecting the U.S. to "narrowly" avoid a recession over the next year as a slew of activity data, including the Q3 GDP report, October's solid nonfarm payrolls and stable levels of initial jobless claims, "are nowhere close to recessionary."

Specifically, the firm is calling for a 35% probability that the U.S. economy pushes into recession, compared with The Wall Street Journal October Forecaster Survey's consensus median forecast of 65%, Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

The relatively upbeat call comes as the Federal Reserve embraces its most aggressive rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s to bring stubbornly high inflation back down to its 2% objective. Headline inflation moderated to +7.7% Y/Y in October from +8.2% in September, as the U.S. central bank's tightening efforts take their toll on the domestic economy.

Hatzius sees core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred gauge for consumer prices, slowing to 3% in late 2023 from 5% currently. By the end of 2023, though, he expects the unemployment rate, which is now at its lowest in decades, to rise by just 0.5 percentage points despite a backdrop of tighter financial conditions spurred by a higher interest rate regime.

He said core inflation will likely fall substantially but unemployment may barely budge because "this cycle is different from prior high-inflation periods."

"First, post-pandemic labor market overheating showed up not in excessive employment but in unprecedented job openings, which are much less painful to unwind. Second, the disinflationary impact of the recent normalization in supply chains and rental housing markets still has a long way to go. And third, long-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored."

Earlier this week, (Nov. 15) Schwab survey showed that most traders expected a recession to start soon.