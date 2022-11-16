Berry Global Group is defended at Goldman Sachs after earnings stumble

Nov. 16, 2022 1:23 PM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Stock exchange, chart, lines and financial figures.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs called out a potential rally for packaging stock Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) despite the mixed earnings report that included a 7% decline in revenue off lower organic revenue.

Analyst Adam Samuelson pointed to BERY's strong free cash flow profile, quarterly dividend, and additional $700M in buyback firepower as enticing enough to bring back investors.

"Overall, while today’s results did not reveal a hoped-for inflection in organic profit growth, we continue to believe current valuation levels are at odds with true underlying business fundamentals, end-market resilience, and durability of FCF generation, and today’s capital allocation decision should give investors added confidence in management’s ability to execute against its medium-/long-term targets, in our view."

BERY was noted to be trading at a 6.9X EV/EBITDA multiple and with a 14.3% free cash flow on FY2024 estimates. That level is called an attractive entry point for a compelling risk/reward profile.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating on BERY and price target of $71.

Dig into the Berry Global earnings call transcript.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.