Khiron starts sales in Switzerland, expands medical cannabis footprint in UK, Germany

Nov. 16, 2022 1:28 PM ETKhiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRNF), KHRN:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

marijuana leaf

Irina Gutyryak

  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) said it began sales in Switzerland and expanded its product offerings in Germany and the U.K.
  • Khiron entered the Swiss medical cannabis market with the first sales of two of its new flower products, KHIRON Gelato 19/1 and THC:CBD balanced flower product KHIRON Caramel 5/7, the company added.
  • The company also started sales of three new exclusive products in the U.K., improving selection for patients and prescribers.
  • Khiron noted that in Germany, it will start selling seven medical cannabis SKU's in the upcoming weeks, after it gets import approvals from country's regulators.

