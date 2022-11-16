Discover Financial stock perks up after buyback program resumes
Nov. 16, 2022 1:29 PM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stock climbed 3.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading after the lender said it's resuming share repurchases under its existing $4.2B authorization after an investigation related to its student loan servicing practices was completed.
- In July, Discover (DFS) had suspended the stock buyback program while the investigation, which was conducted under the oversight of a board-appointed independent special committee, took place.
- The company said it continues to communicate with supervisory staff of regulators regarding the internal investigation, and that it may be subject to review, investigations, proceedings, or other actions in connection with its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters.
- With the news, Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache updated the firm's EPS estimates to reflect $500M of repurchases in Q4 2022 and $2.8B in 2023 vs. his previous estimate of $2.0B. He now expects Discover (DFS) to earn $13.67 per share in 2023, up from prior estimate of $13.19, and to earn $13.31 in 2024 vs. prior estimate of $13.00.
- SA contributor Andrew Cournoyer had a Hold rating on Discover (DFS) in October as higher inflation changes its risk-reward profile.
