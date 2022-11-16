Macy's 2023 preview: All eyes on inventory, margin guidance ahead
Nov. 16, 2022 1:34 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Macy's (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce earnings results on Thursday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-51.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.2B.
- The retailer had already lowered guidance for the quarter at the end of its Q2 amid some inventory issues, even though the previous quarter topped earnings estimates.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- An SA contributor has already called this a "particularly important earnings season for the traditional retailer", with the US economy at a pivotal moment.
- Investor concerns have been heightened following Target's (TGT) Q3 earnings report on Wednesday, when it cut margin expectations in half. Macy's too will most likely see margin cuts this quarter, but analysts and investors will be keenly eyeing inventory.
- Even with downside risks, SA contributor Mike Zaccardi highlighted "sales initiatives going well, effective cost-cutting and management execution, and favorable real estate income" as possible upsides.
- Wall Street analysts currently view the stock as a Hold, although SA authors see it as a Buy and so does the SA Quant rating.
- Macy's (M) has seen a nearly -40% drop so far this year.
- On a positive note, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday spending will be healthy even with consumers facing recent inflationary challenges, injecting hope of a solid near-term performance.
- Over the last 2 years, M has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
