CBS Entertainment chief exiting role
Nov. 16, 2022
- Kelly Kahl - who built prime-time TV schedules that led CBS (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) to a perennial top ratings spot among broadcast networks - is exiting his role as CBS Entertainment president, according to media reports.
- That comes after 26 years at CBS, which saw the network split off from Viacom and then re-merged with it, now part of Paramount Global.
- He had been named president of CBS Entertainment in 2017.
- CBS CEO George Cheeks announced the exit in a mail to staff, saying the move comes "as part of a restructuring and streamlining of leadership at CBS Entertainment," according to the reports.
- Kahl "is the architect of primetime schedules that have made CBS No. 1 for 19 of the last 20 seasons. He is the masterful and fearless scheduler who moved Survivor and CSI to Thursday, changing the landscape of that night after a decade of NBC dominance," Cheeks reportedly said.
