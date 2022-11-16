NetEase Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 2:03 PM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.48B (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTES has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
