Weibo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 2:03 PM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-42.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.49M (-22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
