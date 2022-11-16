Globant Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $457.02M (+33.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLOB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
