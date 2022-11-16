Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) pared an earlier gain and is now down 2% amid speculation that the company could be viewed as a takeover candidate.

Oak Street Health (OSH) would be be a logical candidate for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to target, according to traders, who cited a CTFN report that's circulating, which cited industry executives.

The story is said to have not indicated that CVS is targeting Oak Street as some on social media have disseminated, according to traders.

CTFN tweeted itself that some news aggregators and twitter accounts "appear to be publishing inaccurate one-line summaries" of recent CTFN news reports.

Oak Street (OSH) has been viewed a potential acquisition target since late July when Amazon agreed to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion. Oak Street competitor Cano Health (CANO) was also reportedly in talks with CVS, though those talks were said to have ended. Cano Health shares have slumped 77% since news of the discussions ending, including an 8% drop on Wednesday.

CVS (CVS) management said on the company's Q3 earnings call earlier this month that the company is continuing to look at possible M&A in the primary care space, though at the company's current valuation M&A deals are likely less accretive than share repurchase.