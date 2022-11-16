ZoomInfo plunges 25% as fears grow over cloud-software company's sales outlook
Nov. 16, 2022
- ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) shares plunged as much as 25% Wednesday amid reports that the sales and marketing software company gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for 2023.
- ZoomInfo (ZI) officials discussed the company's prospects at the RBC Capital Markets Global TMT Conference on Wednesday. Reports came out of the conference that ZoomInfo (ZI) said business is showing more signs of slowing down in the year ahead.
- Wednesday declines were the latest in a slate of negative news affecting the Vancouver, Washington-based cloud software company. Earlier this month, ZoomInfo (ZI) shares plunged after company officials warned about a worsening economic environment that is causing the company to see longer sales cycles and delays on a number of deals.
