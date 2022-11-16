Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) said Wednesday it resumed mining and processing operations at its Brucejack gold-silver mine in British Columbia, after shutting down the mine three weeks ago because of the death of a worker.

Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) said it reviewed all activities at Brucejack during the shutdown to identify major hazards and corresponding critical controls to prevent fatalities and life-changing injuries.

The latest accident was the third workplace death at the operation since it opened in 2018.

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) acquired Brucejack as part of its acquisition of Pretium Resources earlier this year.