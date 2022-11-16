QuickLogic trades down despite Q3 beat as revenue decreases Y/Y

Semiconductor company QuickLogic (QUIK) was trading ~13% down despite reporting a beat Q3 results, as revenue decreased Y/Y.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 (vs. -$0.03 Y/Y) beats by $0.04. Revenue of $3.46M (-10.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.06M.

"While we saw some lumpiness in our revenue recognition in Q3 due to a slightly later start date of our $6.9M agreement, we did see initial revenue in September, and a significant contribution is expected to be realized in Q4 and into the H1 of 2023," CEO Brian Faith said during the company's earnings call.

"The program is expected to be a significant contributor to this quarter's revenue. Given that this contract is by far our largest to-date," Faith said.

QUIK was awarded a $6.9M base contract to develop and demonstrate Strategic Radiation Hardened, high reliability Field Programmable Gate Array technology to support identified and future Department of Defense strategic and space system requirements.

For Q4, revenues are expected to be ~$4.3M, plus or minus 10%. Consensus is also $4.3M.

FY22 revenue is expected to increase by 30% Y/Y, against consensus of $16.4M. The company expects revenue growth of ~40% next year, vs. consensus of $22.77M.

Q3 new product revenue was down 18.3% Y/Y to ~$2.3M, primarily due to a reduction in smart connectivity and sensor product revenues. Additionally, signing the $6.9M government contract later in the quarter delayed some of the revenue to subsequent quarters.

Faith expects demand to continue into 2023, with inventory to meet customer needs ready. For mobile fund business, the company believes to have been designed into new models of phones that will ship well into 2024.

However, Q4 sales to smartphone customer will continue to be weak with the quarter now being the low point in demand.

During Q3, mature product revenue was $1.2M, up 9.7% on a yearly basis.

The company forecasts a sequential decline in mature product segment, with macroeconomic factors impacting current quarter demand by as much as $400K from the prior quarter, which would result in FY22 mature revenue being down around $1M from FY21.

Q3 GAAP gross margin was 48.5%, compared to 70.8% in Q3 2021.

Operating expenses were $2.9M, down from $4.0M Y/Y.

The company expects close to reporting break even or profitability on a non-GAAP basis again in Q4, and sees a good chance of seeing non-GAAP profitability in every quarter of 2023.