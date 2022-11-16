Amazon Web Services stretches hiring freeze into first-quarter of 2023: report
Nov. 16, 2022 2:52 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services is stretching its hiring freeze until the first-quarter of 2023, Fortune reported.
- The news outlet, citing a person with knowledge of the matter, added that no layoffs are planned at the company's cloud computing unit. However, the freeze could be expanded to go after employees who have been deemed "low performers," especially on teams that grew too fast.
- Amazon (AMZN) shares fell nearly 2% to $97.18 in mid-day trading.
- Separately on Wednesday, Amazon (AMZN) said AWS would launch an infrastructure region in Spain and invest up to $2.6B in the country over the span of 10 years.
