Fed's Waller says he's 'more comfortable' with 50-bp hike at December meeting

Federal Reserve Governor Waller said Wednesday that recent data has made him feel "more comfortable" with the idea that the U.S. central bank could downshift to a 50-basis-point rate increase at its December 13-14 gathering.

That would be a less aggressive move when compared with the 75-bp hikes at the Fed's prior four meetings, but Waller emphasized that 50 bps "would still be a very significant tightening action" in the battle against inflation, he said in a prepared speech. "With policy already in restrictive territory, the federal funds rate can still be increased quite rapidly with several 50-basis-point increases, a pretty aggressive path for policy."

Bearing in mind the Fed's data-dependent stance, "I won't be making a judgement about that until I see more data, including the next PCE inflation report and the next jobs report," Waller noted.

And while it seems more and more apparent that headline inflation peaked in June, "I'll need to see further progress," he noted, adding that "policymakers cannot act based on hope." Headline inflation increased 7.7% Y/Y in October, easing from the 8.2% print in September and 9.1% in June.

Waller expects rates to peak "well before" inflation reaches the Fed's 2% objective, as the impacts of monetary tightening take "months, and perhaps longer" to work through the real economy. Policymakers project the Fed's benchmark rate to reach 4.6% in 2023, compared with the current target range of 3.75%-4.0%.

In reference to his prospects for further rate increases to bring inflation down to target, Waller said "we still have a ways to go. "When we reach our terminal rate, how long we stay at that level will largely be driven by our progress in bringing down inflation."

Following Fed chief Jerome Powell's remarks in early November about prospects for potentially slower rate increases, a raft of monetary officials have come out to support that notion. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said earlier this week that slower rate hikes will "probably be appropriate soon."