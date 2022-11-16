Cisco pops as tech giant raises full-year guidance, Q1 results surpass expectations

Nov. 16, 2022 4:16 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)JNPR, ANET, CSOCBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments

CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares rose nearly 5% in extended-hours trading after the networking giant reported fiscal first-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations and offered strong guidance for the next quarter and rest of its fiscal year.

For the most recent quarter, the Chuck Robbins-led Cisco (CSCO) said it generated adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share on $13.64B in revenue. Included in that was $10.25B in product-related revenue and $3.39B in revenue attached to services.

A consensus of analysts expected Cisco to earn 84 cents per share and $13.29B in revenue.

San Jose, California-based Cisco (CSCO) CFO Scott Herren said the company had more than $23B in annual recurring revenue and its product ARR grew 12%.

Looking ahead, Cisco (CSCO) said it expects second-quarter revenue to grow between 4.5% and 6.5%, with earnings between 84 and 86 cents per share. Analysts were expecting sales growth of 4.2% and adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share.

For the full-year, Cisco (CSCO) raised its revenue forecast, as it now expects sales to rise between 4.5% and 6.5% year-over-year, above its previous outlook of 4% to 6%. Analysts were anticipating revenue to grow 5.1%.

Cisco (CSCO) also raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook, as it now expects sales to be between between $3.51 and $3.58 per share, compared to a previous forecast of $3.49 to $3.56 per share.

Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Arista Networks (ANET) moved higher in extended trading following the results.

Cisco (OTCPK:CSOC) will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Last week, Cisco (CSCO) said it would open up a new advanced semiconductor design center in Barcelona, Spain as Europe looks to expand its semiconductor ecosystem.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.