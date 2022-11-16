Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is little changed Wednesday after Wolfe Research downgraded units to Underperform from Peer Perform with a $49 price target, saying the EV/EBITDA multiple premium to peers has jumped to levels last seen in 2019, rising this year even with interest rates increasing.

Wolfe sees a "downward skew" to initial FY 2023 guidance in February, as Magellan (MMP) has guided below consensus in seven of the past eight years.

Wolfe also expects the pace of Magellan's (MMP) buybacks will slow, as much of the very strong repurchases in 2021-22 were funded by asset sales.

The firm also downgraded DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) to Peer Perform from Outperform, largely a valuation call as well as a view that the partnership is seeing more competition in the Haynesville shale.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is still cheap and trades below 10x cash flows with a ~8% yield, BeanKounter Capital writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.