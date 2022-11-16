Twitter (TWTR) may not have Elon Musk as an active executive for the long-haul, according to statements made by Musk himself on Wednesday.

During Musk’s testimony in a case concerning his $55B pay package, the current Tesla (TSLA) and Twitter (TWTR) chief said he will “find somebody else to run Twitter over time" and gradually step away from an active role in the social media giant. He added that his current focus on the company comes as a result of the freshness of the $44B acquisition.

"There's an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company,” he explained. "But then I expect to reduce my time at Twitter."

On the topic of reduction, Musk recently reduced his stake in Tesla (TSLA) by millions of shares to help fund his expensive takeover of Twitter. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell 4.4% on Wednesday, extending an over 50% decline year-to-date. Shares touched a 52-week-low of $177.12 in the past week, trending only modestly above that level on Wednesday.

