Williams (NYSE:WMB) said late Tuesday it entered into a non-binding heads of agreement with Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to establish "the elements of an integrated platform" to connect production from the Haynesville shale to U.S. Gulf Coast and global natural gas markets.

Williams (WMB) said the HOA contemplates long-term sales of 500M cf/day of gas delivered near Gillis, La., and two LNG offtake agreements totaling 3M metric tons/year from Sempra's (SRE) proposed 6.75M tons/year Cameron LNG Phase 2 and 13M tons/year Port Arthur LNG liquefaction projects.

As part of the proposed deal, Williams (WMB) and Sempra (SRE) would plan to form a joint venture to own, expand and operate the 2.35B cf/day Cameron Interstate pipeline that is expected to deliver natural gas to the proposed Cameron LNG Phase 2 in Louisiana, as well as the 2B cf/day Louisiana Connector pipeline to supply Port Arthur LNG in Texas.

Williams (WMB) said the proposed pipelines are intended to complement its recently sanctioned Louisiana Energy Gateway 1.8B cf/day Haynesville gathering project, which is expected to enter service in late 2024.

