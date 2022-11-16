Nasdaq leads Dow, S&P 500 lower in choppy session, as investors digest latest retail data

Wall Street stumbled through a choppy trading session on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading the equity market lower. The Dow held up better than the other major U.S. stock averages but still ended with a fractional decline.

The retail sector was in focus, with Target and Best Buy both losing ground in the wake of their quarterly reports. Meanwhile, the market also absorbed the latest monthly retail sales report, which showed a larger-than-expected increase for the latest month.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -1.5%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed -0.8% and the Dow (DJI) ended -0.1%.

The Dow held up better than its peers, slipping just 39.09 points to close at 33,553.83. Gains in names like UnitedHealth and McDonald's helped support the blue-chip index. Home Depot also rose, getting a lift from earnings from rival Lowe's.

Elsewhere, the S&P 500 dropped 32.94 points to finish at 3,958.79, while the Nasdaq tumbled 174.75 points to conclude trading at 11,183.66.

Nine out of the 11 S&P sectors finished the day lower. Energy led the decline, falling by more than 2% with crude sinking below $86 a barrel. Consumer Discretionary and Info Tech both dropped by nearly 1.5%.

Stocks have been bouncing around in recent days, treading water after their recent sharp advance. Last week, the major averages surged following relatively tame inflation data, which raised hope that the Federal Reserve would slow down its rate hikes.

"There's a fine line to walk between combating inflation and experiencing an economic downturn. And the market seems to be worried about where we are on that line," Daniel Jones of Avaring Capital Advisors told Seeking Alpha. "These issues are probably being exacerbated by other problems such as layoffs in the technology sector and concerns over the spread of contagion involving FTX."

Looking at retail, Target (TGT) dropped after its disappointing quarterly report. The company also cut its forecast for the holiday quarter. Best Buy (BBY) also contributed to the retail retreat, slumping after the release of its own financial figures.

Despite the overall negative sentiment, there were bright spots on the retail front as well. Lowe's (LOW) and TJX Companies (TJX) rose following their quarterly reports.

On the economic front, the latest figures for retail sales came out. The report showed an increase of 1.3% in October, compared to the 1% advance that economists had forecast. Core retail sales also rose by 1.3%.

Strong core retail sales figure "puts the market’s estimation of terminal interest rates at risk," Renaissance Macro tweeted. "As Powell has said, we don’t know what the path will be but we know it will be enough."

Avaring Capital's Jones also weighed in on the retail sector, warning investors to look for leading indicators in the space.

"At first glance, [the monthly retail sales report] looks like great news but, at the end of the day, this is only an indicator of recent past performance," he said. "Signs are mounting that this show of strength is temporary."

Outside of retail, the list of fresh economic data also included statistics on October industrial production. The result came in softer than expected at -0.1% versus a forecasted rise of 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the NAHB Housing Market Index dropped for the 11th straight month in November. The figure slipped to 33 compared to the 36 that was projected.

Turning to the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) declined 12 basis points to 3.68%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was basically flat at 4.36%.

Looking at other stock movers, Carnival (CCL) dropped after cruise operator announced a senior note offering.