Nov. 16, 2022 4:08 PM ETArdelyx, Inc. (ARDX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

FDA Headquarters - White Oak Campus

  • 415P update: Includes results of second vote on tenapanor as a combination therapy.
  • The US FDA Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting has voted that the benefits of Ardelyx's (NASDAQ:ARDX) chronic kidney disease drug tenapanor outweigh the risks.
  • The vote was 9-4 for tenapanor as a monotherapy to control serum phosphorus in adults with CKD on dialysis. The vote on a second question on using tenapanor in combination with phosphate binder treatment was 10-2 with one abstention.
  • In briefing documents released on Monday, FDA reviewers expressed concerns that the magnitude of the effect of tenapanor may not be a significant improvement over current drugs for the condition.
  • Trading in Ardelyx (ARDX) was suspended Wednesday due to the meeting.

Comments (2)

