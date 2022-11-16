Wedbush analyst Seth Basham dimmed his view of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) on Wednesday amid slowing sales trends and increasing loan delinquency.

According to Wedbush’s proprietary sales tracker, CarMax (KMX) is on track for “high teens” used unit comps for the third quarter. Additionally, the firm expects the portfolio-level 31+ day delinquency rate increased 41 bps sequentially, well above an 8 bps historical seasonal average decrease.

“Delinquencies in October 2021 that coincided with the CAF systems transition have continued to worsen, an indication of underlying credit deterioration; indeed, this transition was fully anniversaried this month yet delinquencies continue to climb higher,” Basham said. “When adjusting for extensions, delinquencies continue to rise and are above pre-pandemic levels,

portending higher losses ahead.”

As such, he cut his net income forecast for the third quarter to $183M, down from $189M, and consequently cut full-year 2022 and 2023 estimates as well. He expects Q3 EPS to miss the consensus of $0.73, adjusting his target to $0.65 ahead of the expected earnings release in about a month’s time.

“Although we have a positive long-term bias, with continued strong used car industry sales and margin pressures, as well elevated SG&A that needs to be reduced more aggressively, we remain Neutral on KMX,” Basham wrote.

Alongside the estimate cuts, Basham reduced his price target to $67 from a prior $70. Shares of CarMax (KMX) fell 5.92% on Wednesday.

