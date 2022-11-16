DZS falls 8% after hours on proposed stock offering
Nov. 16, 2022 4:09 PM ETDZS Inc. (DZSI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) stock fell 7.8% after hours on Wednesday as the firm announced an underwritten registered public offering of 2.5M shares by the company and ~870K shares by DASAN Networks.
- The company and the selling shareholder expect to grant underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of the shares sold in the proposed offering.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include R&D, sales and marketing initiatives, and working capital.
- DZS (DZSI) will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling shareholder.
- There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
