Tenaya Therapeutics announces public offering of $75M

Nov. 16, 2022 4:15 PM ETTenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) said on Wednesday it will offer and sell $75M shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering.
  • Tenaya intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $11.25M of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
  The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

