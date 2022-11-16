HireQuest to acquire franchises from executive search firm MRINetwork for $13.5M

Nov. 16, 2022 4:16 PM ETHireQuest, Inc. (HQI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) said Wednesday it will acquire certain assets of Florida-based executive recruiting network MRINetwork for ~$13.5M.
  • The assets include MRI's 232 franchise offices in the U.S. and internationally, which generated ~$283M in systemwide sales and standalone adj. EBITDA of $1.9M for the trailing 12-month period ended Sept. 30.
  • HireQuest (HQI) will fund the deal with cash on hand and its existing line of credit.
  • "The addition of MRI as a franchise offering for executive search provides HireQuest (HQI) with immediate scale in the segment and is highly complementary with our existing HireQuest Direct and Snelling offerings," said CEO Rick Hermanns.
  • The deal is expected to close on Dec. 12.

