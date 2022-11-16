Biodesix secures term loan facility for up to $50M

Nov. 16, 2022 4:17 PM ETBiodesix, Inc. (BDSX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Diagnostic solutions company Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) has obtained a term loan facility for up to $50M from the healthcare investment firm Perceptive Advisors.
  • Biodesix will receive an initial $30M funding, and an additional $20M will be available in two separate $10M tranches.
  • The credit facility is interest only for the term of the facility, with the term to be five years from the initial funding date. The interest at a per annum rate will be equal to the greater of the forward looking one-month SOFR and 3% per annum, plus an applicable margin of 9%, payable monthly in arrears.
  • The debt capital is subject to the company raising at least $30M in gross proceeds through the sale of its equity securities.
  • The loan facility is part of a strategic fundraising effort to strengthen the company's balance sheet, reduce near term cash use and enable the continued growth trajectory of the core lung diagnostics business.
  • The proceeds will be used to repay existing debt facilities, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Comments

