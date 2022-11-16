Proptech Janover downsizes proposed IPO to $12M from $16M

Nov. 16, 2022 4:18 PM ETJanover Inc. (JNRV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Proptech Janover (JNRV) has cut the size of its its proposed initial public offering to $12M from $16M largely by dropping a planned sale of 1M shares by existing stockholders.

Janover said in a filing that it is now planning to offer 2.4M shares priced between $4 and $6, which would raise around $12M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 356K additional shares.

Janover hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol JNRV. It also plans to conduct a 1-for-6.82 reverse stock split ahead of the offering. EF Hutton and Craft Capital Management are serving as lead bookrunners.

Based in Florida, Janover operates a B2B marketplace for commercial property mortgage borrowers and lenders. The company is operating at a loss, reporting a net loss of $1.5M on revenue of $1.7M for the nine-month period ended Sept. 30.

In October, Janover said in a filing that it planned to offer 1.7M shares, priced between $5 and $7 per share, which would have raised around $10M for the company if priced at the midpoint. Selling stockholders were to offer an additional 1M shares at the same price, which would have raised them around $6M.

