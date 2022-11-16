Helmerich & Payne Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 misses by $0.03, revenue of $631.33M beats by $34.04M

Nov. 16, 2022 4:20 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Helmerich & Payne press release (NYSE:HP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $631.33M (+83.6% Y/Y) beats by $34.04M.
  • Quarterly North America Solutions operating income increased $35 million sequentially, while direct margins(3) increased $36 million to approximately $203 million, as revenues increased by $66 million to $552 million and expenses increased by $30 million to $349 million
  • The North America Solutions segment exited the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 with 176 active rigs reflecting an increase in revenue per day of approximately $3,000/day or 11% to $29,500/day on a sequential basis, while direct margins(3) per day increased by roughly $2,000/day or almost 20% to $12,600/day
  • H&P's North America Solutions segment anticipates exiting the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 between 181-186 active rigs with expected direct margins(3) per day increasing by another 20% on a sequential basis and expects to reach a maximum active rig count for fiscal year 2023 of 192 rigs by March 31, 2023
  • H&P set its fiscal year 2023 capex budget to range between $425 and $475 million

