Nvidia Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.12, revenue of $5.93B beats by $110M
Nov. 16, 2022 4:25 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor61 Comments
- Nvidia press release (NASDAQ:NVDA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $5.93B (-16.5% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
- Non-GAAP Gross margin of 56.1%.
- Shares +3%.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be $6.00 billion, plus or minus 2%, vs. consensus of $6.14B
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 63.2% and 66.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.
- GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.56 billion and $1.78 billion, respectively.
- GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $40 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.
- GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 9.0%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.
Comments (61)