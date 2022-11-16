Nvidia Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.12, revenue of $5.93B beats by $110M

Nov. 16, 2022 4:25 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor61 Comments
  • Nvidia press release (NASDAQ:NVDA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $5.93B (-16.5% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
  • Non-GAAP Gross margin of 56.1%.
  • Shares +3%.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be $6.00 billion, plus or minus 2%, vs. consensus of $6.14B
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 63.2% and 66.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.56 billion and $1.78 billion, respectively.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $40 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 9.0%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.

Recommended For You

Comments (61)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.