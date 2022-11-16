Curtiss-Wright acquires UK firm Keronite for $35M

Nov. 16, 2022 4:26 PM ETCurtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) said Wednesday it acquired Keronite, based in Cambridge, U.K., for $35M in cash.
  • Keronite is a provider of plasma electrolytic oxidation surface treatment coatings for defense, commercial aerospace and industrial vehicle, and semiconductor manufacturing markets.
  • Keronite is expected to generate sales of ~$9M in 2022 and is expected to be neutral to Curtiss-Wright's (CW) adj. EPS in its first full year of ownership and produce a strong free cash flow conversion rate of ~100%.
  • The acquired firm will operate within Curtiss-Wright's (CW) aerospace & industrial segment.

