Saga Communications taps new CEO to lead after founder's death
Nov. 16, 2022 4:33 PM ETSaga Communications, Inc. (SGA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) has named new leadership, confirming Christopher Forgy as its second ever president and CEO.
- The move is effective Dec. 7.
- Forgy has been senior VP, Operations, since 2018, and he now takes the lead on acquiring, developing and operating radio stations in "unique markets."
- The company also promoted Wayne Leland - currently president and GM of the company's Norfolk, Va., stations - to senior VP of Operations, effective Jan. 3.
- Forgy takes over from founder Ed Christian, who launched the company in 1986. Christian died Aug. 19 after a short illness.
- “Chris Forgy stood out from all the others considered for the President and CEO role. His leadership will provide an opportunity to bring new ideas and change to Saga," says interim President/CEO Warren Lada.
