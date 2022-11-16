Hillenbrand Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $750M beats by $21.2M
Nov. 16, 2022 4:36 PM ETHillenbrand, Inc. (HI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Hillenbrand press release (NYSE:HI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $750M (-0.6% Y/Y) beats by $21.2M.
- Fiscal Year 2022 and Outlook Highlights:
- Revenue of $2.94 billion vs $2.92B consensus increased 3% vs. prior year; on a pro forma basis, revenue increased 5%, and 9% excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange
- GAAP EPS of $2.89 decreased 13% vs. prior year; adjusted EPS of $3.93 increased 4%
- Completed the previously announced acquisitions of Herbold Meckesheim and Linxis Group; signed agreement to acquire Peerless, a premier supplier of industrial food processing equipment, on November 3, 2022
- Hosting Investor Day on December 15, 2022 in New York City
- Fiscal 2023 guidance: Full Year adjusted EPS of $4.10 - $4.50 vs $3.88 consensus; Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.85 - $0.93
