Castor Maritime stock gains 3% after the bell on proposed tanker fleet spin-off

Nov. 16, 2022 4:36 PM ETCastor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment

The oil tanker in the high sea

Dikuch/iStock via Getty Images

  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) said Wednesday it will effect a spin-off of its tanker fleet comprising one Aframax, five Aframax/LR2 and two Handysize tankers, sending its shares 3.2% higher after the bell.
  • Castor (CTRM) shareholders will receive two shares of new subsidiary Toro for every five Castor (CTRM) shares held at business close on Dec. 6.
  • The spin-off is expected to enable Castor (CTRM) and Toro to increase focus on their respective businesses, enhance operational efficiencies and facilitate efficient expansion.
  • Also, with the dividend distribution of Toro shares, Castor (CTRM) shareholders will have the flexibility to monetize or adjust equity holdings according to the shipping sectors of their interest.
  • Toro, which will act as the holding company for the spun-off vessels, has applied to list its stock on Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Castor (CTRM) CEO Petros Panagiotidis has been appointed as CEO of Toro, effective once the spin-off is completed.
  • There can be no assurance that the spin-off will occur or its terms or timing.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.