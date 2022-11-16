Arconic approves $200M share buyback

Nov. 16, 2022 4:37 PM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) on Wednesday said its board had approved a two-year share buyback program of up to $200M.
  • The share repurchase comes about two weeks after ARNC reported its Q3 results, in which it cut its FY 2022 revenue guidance.
  • "Following the completion of our first $300 million repurchase authorization in the third quarter of 2022, this new program demonstrates our commitment to our long-term strategy and growth outlook," ARNC CEO Tim Myers said in a statement.
  • ARNC stock has been on a fairly decent run lately, having posted gains in three out of five sessions.
  • Arconic (ARNC) shares earlier closed -2.2% at $19.87.

