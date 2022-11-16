Why did Sportradar stock surge today? The U.S. business is taking off

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) gained 15.37% on Wednesday after topping consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report and reporting the first profit for its U.S. business

Revenue was up 61% year-over-year to €32M for the U.S. business with strength noted by management across the board. Betting and gaming revenue grew 144% year-over-year due to growth of the underlying betting markets. The company said that growth was a good indication of adaption of in-play by U.S. customers.

During the earnings call, CEO Carsten Koerl said the company sees profitability growing forward in the U.S. segment.

