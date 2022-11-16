Sonos Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 beats by $0.01, revenue of $316.29M beats by $21.68M
- Sonos press release (NASDAQ:SONO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $316.29M (-12.0% Y/Y) beats by $21.68M.
- Gross margin decreased 720 basis points year-over-year to 39.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of (8.1%) compared to 4.8% last year.
- Free cash flow of $(125.2) million. Cash flows (used) in operating activities of $103.9 million.
- Fiscal 2023 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, representing a decline of -3% to growth of 3% from fiscal 2022, or growth of 1% to 7% on a constant currency basis
- Gross margin in the range of 45.0% to 46.0%
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $145 million to $180 million, representing a decline of 36% to 21% from fiscal 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% to 10.0%.
- Shares +2.38%.
