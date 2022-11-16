Cisco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.02, revenue of $13.63B beats by $340M

Nov. 16, 2022 4:09 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Cisco press release (NASDAQ:CSCO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $13.63B (+5.7% Y/Y) beats by $340M.
  • Total annualized recurring revenue at $23.2 billion, up 7% year over year and product ARR up 12% year over year
  • Total software revenue up 5% year over year and software subscription revenue up 11% year over year
  • Remaining performance obligations at $30.9 billion, up 3% year over year and product RPO up 5% year over year.
  • Q2 FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue: 4.5% to 6.5% growth year over year; Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.59 to $0.64; Non-GAAP: $0.84 to $0.86.
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue: 4.5% to 6.5% growth year over year; Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.63 to $2.76; Non-GAAP: $3.51 to $3.58.
  • Shares +3.74%.

Comments (2)

