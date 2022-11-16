i3 Verticals GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.19, revenue of $85.3M beats by $5.54M
Nov. 16, 2022 4:55 PM ETi3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- i3 Verticals press release (NASDAQ:IIIV): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $85.3M (+26.9% Y/Y) beats by $5.54M.
- Fourth quarter net loss was $4.4 million, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Net loss for the year ended September 30, 2022, was $23.2 million, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.
- Fourth quarter net loss attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc. was $3.5 million; full year net loss attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc. was $17.1 million.
- Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA1 was $21.7 million, an increase of 27.4% over the prior year's fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended September 30, 2022, was $79.5 million, an increase of 43.6% over the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 25.0% for the year ended September 30, 2022, compared to 24.7% for the year ended September 30, 2021.
- Fourth quarter diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock was $0.15, compared to a net loss per share of $0.05 in the prior year's fourth quarter; full year diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock was $0.77, compared to a net loss per share of $0.22 in the prior year.
Comments