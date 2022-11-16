Bowlero reports Q1 results
Nov. 16, 2022 4:59 PM ETBowlero Corp. (BOWL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Bowlero press release (NYSE:BOWL): Q1 Revenue of $230.3M (+27.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.64M.
- Net loss for the quarter was $33.5 million,
- Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $65.3 million, $6.5 million, or 11.0%, higher vs. the prior year's quarter, and $40.4 million, or 162.0%, higher relative to pre-pandemic performance.
- The Company repurchased 468,103 shares of Class A common stock during the first quarter at an average price of $11.67, bringing the total shares repurchased to 3,898,770 shares (average price per share of $10.26) and bringing the total Class A and Class B shares outstanding down to 162.7 million3 as of October 2, 2022.
