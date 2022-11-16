First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) said Wednesday it selected Lawrence County in Alabama to build a planned $1.1B factory that will manufacture photovoltaic solar panels.

The factory is part of First Solar's (FSLR) previously announced plan to increase its manufacturing capacity to more than 10 GW by 2025; the company already has three factories in Ohio, one of which is expected to begin production next year.

The Alabama plant is expected to be commissioned by 2025, with a planned annual capacity of 3.5 GW.

First Solar (FSLR) said the latest project will bring its total investment in the U.S. manufacturing to more than $4B.

CEO Mark Widmar has said the Inflation Reduction Act was the key catalyst that led the company to choose the U.S. for its latest factory.