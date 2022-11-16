Elevate Credit stock soars after hours after agreeing to be taken private in $67M deal

  • Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) on Wednesday said it had agreed to be taken private by an affiliate of Park Cities Asset Management LLC in an all-cash deal at an implied value of $67M.
  • Park Cities is an alternative asset manager that focuses on companies in the specialty finance and fintech sectors.
  • Park Cities will acquire ELVT for $1.87 per share, which represents a 76.4% premium to ELVT's last closing price of $1.06.
  • Shares of Elevate Credit (ELVT) advanced ~66% to $1.76 after hours.
  • Fort Worth, Texas-based ELVT provides non-prime credit. According to the company, it has originated $10B in non-prime credit to more than 2.7M non-prime consumers.
  • The deal, which was approved by ELVT's board, is expected to close in Q1 2023.

