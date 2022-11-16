BlackSky says National Geospatial Intelligence Agency doubles value of contract to $60M

Nov. 16, 2022 5:17 PM ETBlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) said Wednesday the ceiling value of the five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency for economic indicator monitoring was increased from $30M to $60M.
  • The firm said the increase validates the NGA's growing demand for real-time dynamic monitoring capabilities.
  • BlackSky's (BKSY) on-demand monitoring platform provides decision makers with actionable subscription-based insights on global economic indicators.
  • "BlackSky (BKSY) has won a combined total of $14M of orders within just the first year of this five-year contract," said Patrick O'Neil, chief innovation officer.
  • The company and four other vendors were selected for the multiple-award contract.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.