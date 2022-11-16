BlackSky says National Geospatial Intelligence Agency doubles value of contract to $60M
Nov. 16, 2022 5:17 PM ETBlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) said Wednesday the ceiling value of the five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency for economic indicator monitoring was increased from $30M to $60M.
- The firm said the increase validates the NGA's growing demand for real-time dynamic monitoring capabilities.
- BlackSky's (BKSY) on-demand monitoring platform provides decision makers with actionable subscription-based insights on global economic indicators.
- "BlackSky (BKSY) has won a combined total of $14M of orders within just the first year of this five-year contract," said Patrick O'Neil, chief innovation officer.
- The company and four other vendors were selected for the multiple-award contract.
